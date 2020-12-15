West Virginia surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - 34 more deaths were reported in the West Virginia on Tuesday, bringing the states' death toll to 1,012.

Among the deaths an 86-year old male from Monroe County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, an 89-year old male from Greenbrier County, and a 63-year old female from Mercer County.

The grim milestone comes just one day after the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Mountain State.

“As we share this sad news, we pause to remember each West Virginian lost,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest condolences are extended to these families.”

More than 43,000 people in West Virginia have recovered from COVID-19.

Click here for West Virginia's COVID-19 latest COVID-19 numbers.

Stick with WVVA as we continue to monitor this developing story.