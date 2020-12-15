Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from WED 4:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast and
southern West Virginia.

* WHEN…From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

