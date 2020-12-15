Winter Storm Watch from WED 4:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST

Winter Storm Watch from WED 4:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast and
southern West Virginia.
* WHEN…From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&