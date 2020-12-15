Winter Weather Advisory from WED 4:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Wyoming County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM

EST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an

inch.

* WHERE…Kanawha, Boone, McDowell and Wyoming Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at

https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and

Twitter pages.

&&