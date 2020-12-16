19-year old dies from injuries after crash on I-81

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Pulaski, County, VA.

At around 7:45 am on Wednesday, December 16th, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned.

The driver, 19-year old Brannagan K. Locklear of Pembroke, NC, was transported to the LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski, VA.

Locklear later succumbed to his injuries.

He was not wearing his seatbelt.

Slick road conditions were a factor in the cause of the crash.

The crash was one in a series of crashes that occurred on I-81 at the 94 mile marker.