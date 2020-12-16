Skip to Content

AP Breakthrough Entertainer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Dreamer

11:47 am

NEW YORK (AP) — If Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was told nearly a decade ago that he’d trade in reading architectural blueprints for movie scripts, he wouldn’t be too surprised. Says the actor: “I was always a dreamer.” It’s been a strange and bittersweet year for Abdul-Mateen, whose year was highlighted with the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his acclaimed performance as Dr. Manhattan in HBO’s lauded series “Watchmen.” That role, along with performances in the films “All Day and a Night” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7”  has earned him the recognition of one of AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers for 2020.

