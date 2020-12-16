Beckley ARH employees receive first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) -Across the country the Pfizer vaccine is has been distrubted to hospitals and that includes hospitals in our area.

On Wednesday, Beckley ARH employees received their first round of the vaccine.

"I'm so excited I could almost cry," said Karan Rahall, a PICC Line nurse at Beckley ARH. She said having this immunity will allow them to serve more people.

"This vaccine is a step in the right direction and it will help us stay healthy so we can take care of everybody," said Rahall.

Holly Tonelli is an infection control nurse who started her career in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said having access to the vaccine gives her hope for the future.

"I mean yesterday, our percent positive rate for the state was over nine percent, so just to know that there's going to be some safety net in place, and even if not everyone wants to take it right now, some people will and it might slow the spread," said Tonelli.

BAR H only received 50 vaccines in this round. Rocco Massey, the CEO of the hospital said the hospital determined who would receive the vaccine based on department.

"Certainly the COVID unit, the Emergency department, our staff physicians in the ICU obviously are at the top of that list," said Massey.

The staff who recieved their vaccines on Wednesday, will receive the second dose in a few weeks.

Massey said the hospital is hoping to receive more vaccines soon, which will then be available to more staff in other departments.

As of right now there is no definite timeline of when the vaccine will be available to the public, but many health experts anticipate it will be available to the public in the spring.