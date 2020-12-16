California virus surge brings field hospitals, body bags

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hospitals are filling up so fast in California that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses to prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus patients. Meanwhile the state is distributing 5,000 body bags mostly to the hard-hit Los Angeles and San Diego areas and has 60 refrigerated trailers standing by as makeshift morgues. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the number of average daily deaths has quadrupled from a month ago. The escalating crisis might not abate for two months despite the arrival of the first doses of vaccines this week.