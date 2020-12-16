Chihuahua dog missing for 5 years in California is found

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home. KNBC-TV reports the tiny dog was reunited with her owner on Tuesday thanks to microchip identification. Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found Sweet-Pea about 30 miles away in the community of Covina. KNBC-TV reports that Sweet-Pea appears to have been well cared for during her long absence. There were no immediate details about where the dog stayed while away from her owner. Owner Ursula Lopez says having Sweet-Pea back means the world to her.