Clinch Valley Medical Center receives vaccines

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA)- Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands is taking it's first load of vaccinations.

The hospital received 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. They started administering it to their health care workers Wednesday.

"We're seeing the actual devastation that this virus is causing. Just how sick people are, how long it last and just knowing that we all have so many family members that are in those high risk categories. I think it's so important, and the only way we're going to round the curve on this virus. That's why I think it's so important for everyone that's eligible to get it, do get it," Director of Pharmacy Services, Sarah Ramey said.

Ramey says the hospital hopes to administer all of the first batch of doses in the next two weeks.