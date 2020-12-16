Concord Announces Football Schedule

Concord Announces Football ScheduleNew
(WVVA)- The Concord Lions have announced their football schedule for the upcoming 2021 spring season.
The 5 games schedule is slated to be played on Saturdays during the spring. CU will be playing Charleston, Glenville State UNC-Pembroke, West Virginia State, and West Virginia Wesleyan. Below are the dates for the upcoming season. Times for the games have yet to be announced:
Mar. 13 vs. Charleston
Mar. 20 @ West Virginia State
Mar. 27 @ West Virginia Wesleyan
Apr. 3 vs. Glenville State
Apr. 10 @ UNC-Pembroke