Concord Announces Football Schedule

(WVVA)- The Concord Lions have announced their football schedule for the upcoming 2021 spring season.

The 5 games schedule is slated to be played on Saturdays during the spring. CU will be playing Charleston, Glenville State UNC-Pembroke, West Virginia State, and West Virginia Wesleyan. Below are the dates for the upcoming season. Times for the games have yet to be announced:

Mar. 13 vs. Charleston

Mar. 20 @ West Virginia State

Mar. 27 @ West Virginia Wesleyan

Apr. 3 vs. Glenville State

Apr. 10 @ UNC-Pembroke