Governor’s proposed budget restores many earlier COVID cuts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is outlining his amendments to the two-year state budget, restoring Democratic priorities that were put on hold in the uncertain early days of the pandemic. The governor’s proposals will be a starting point as lawmakers convene in January. Administration officials said his proposals being outlined publicly Wednesday account for the state’s better-than-expected economy. His plan also includes hundreds of millions in spending on the COVID-19 response, including nearly $90 million to support the massive effort to deploy vaccines. Virginia is doing better than most states in part because the government is such a large employer in the Commonwealth.