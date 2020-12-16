Herd suffers first loss to Toledo

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Marshall ripped off a 10-0 run in the second half to force overtime, but dropped a 96-87 decision to Toledo on Wednesday night.

Taevion Kinsey played 40 minutes and led the Herd with 20 points, chipping in 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Mikel Beyers (14), Jarrod West (13) and Jannson Williams (13) also finished in double figures.

The Rockets' Marreon Jackson poured in a game-high 23 points.

With Saturday's game with UNI cancelled, Marshall next takes the floor on Tuesday against UNC Asheville.