High court agrees to hear NCAA athlete compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a court decision that the NCAA has said blurred “the line between student-athletes and professionals.” A lower court ruling removed caps on education-related money that certain football and basketball players can receive. The case will be argued before the Supreme Court in 2021 with a decision expected before the end of June. An appeals court panel in May upheld a lower court ruling barring the NCAA from capping education-related compensation and benefits for student-athletes in Division I football and basketball programs. Division I conferences can still independently set their own rules.