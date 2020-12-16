Indonesian police move top terror suspect for investigation

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have transferred 23 suspected militants arrested in recent weeks to the capital, including a man suspected of helping make the bombs for the deadly 2002 attacks on the island of Bali. Among those transferred Wednesday was Aris Sumarsono, better known as Zulkarnaen, who is accused of involvement in making a number of bombs, including those for the Bali attack, which killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, and a 2003 attack on the J.W. Marriott Hotel in Jakarta that killed 12. The suspects were flown under the tight guard of Indonesia’s elite counterterrorism squad from Lampung province on Sumatra island to a police detention center in the Jakarta for further questioning.