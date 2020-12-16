November Student of the Month: Graham Johnson

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

November's Student of the Month is Graham Johnson, a 9th grader at Richlands High School.

Graham says his favorite subject is biology, because he wants to be an OBGYN one day! He says his teachers' support is the bridge to make his dream come true.

"I think the interaction and the relationships you can build with other students and your teachers, here at Richlands, the teachers are very inviting to have relationships with students," he said.

"He's just a great student, I've known him for years," added Assistant Principal Charity Hurst. "There's very few students that you have that are actually focused and know exactly what they want to do in life."

Congratulations, Graham!

If you know a local teacher or student that is making a difference or excelling in his or her area, let us know.

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

Click here to make a nomination. Nominees can be an in-person or virtual student or educator.