One-time Lee mansion removed from Arlington County logo

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Arlington County is changing its logo to remove a stylized version of its namesake mansion because of its ties to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The county announced Wednesday that its County Board voted unanimously to adopt a new logo. The current depicts the pillars of Arlington House, a mansion overlooking the Potomac River that was Lee’s home before the Civil War. The home’s history dates back to George Washington’s adopted son, George Washington Parke Custis. County officials say they want a logo that better reflects the county’s values. A new logo will be chosen after a citizen-input process.