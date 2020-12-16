Professional lacrosse leagues PLL and MLL are merging

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse are merging and will formally exist as the Premier Lacrosse League. As part of the merger, the PLL will immediately expand to include the Boston Cannons as the new league’s eighth team. The former MLL team will now be known as Cannons Lacrosse Club. The team roster will be entirely selected through an expansion draft in 2021. The PLL also will retain the rights to all of the former MLL teams for future expansion considerations. Paul Rabil, who co-founded the PLL with his brother, Mike, calls the merger “a massive step forward for professional lacrosse.”