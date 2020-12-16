Ravens WRs Brown, Boykin, Proche placed on COVID-19 list

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have placed receivers Marquise Brown, Mile Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move was announced by the team Wednesday. The status of the three players for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville was uncertain. Brown scored a key touchdown for Baltimore in the fourth quarter of a 47-42 victory over Cleveland on Monday night. Brown is tied for the team lead with 43 catches and has a team-high 605 yards receiving and has scored five TDs.