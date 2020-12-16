Richmond builds 24-point lead, holds off Vanderbilt 78-67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Blake Francis scored 21 points, Grant Golden had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Richmond beat Vanderbilt 78-67. Richmond controlled the first half, building a double-digit lead after just six minutes, and leading by 24 points at halftime after making 18-of-25 shots (72%). Francis had 14 points at the break, missing just two shots. Tyler Burton and Nathan Cayo each scored 13 points for Richmond. Jacob Gilyard added eight points with five assists and six steals. Richmond received 140 votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, two behind No. 25 Michigan. Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 25 points for Vanderbilt.