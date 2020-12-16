Road crews prep for winter weather

W. Va. (WVVA) - Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways District 10 spent Tuesday preparing the snow plows for the winter weather headed our way. The district has 80 trucks serving McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

"The trucks are allocated based on mileage. Each truck, we try to have 30 to 40 primary route miles assigned to the truck that they concentrate on during the storm," Joe Pack, District 10 Engineer, said. "Hire average daily traffic routes, we do assign more trucks to. Because, that's where the majority of the drivers are."

Pack said crews will have to wait and see how much snow actually falls to decide the plan of attack. But he said his crews are working 12 hour shifts right now, to provide 24 hour coverage.

It's a similar scene with the West Virginia Parkways Authority. They're dedicated to keeping the West Virginia Turnpike clear. Those crews also spent Tuesday getting ready. They will work 12 hour shifts to provide 24 hour coverage as well.

"The West Virginia Turnpike is 88 miles. What we do is, we've subdivided that into three sections," Jeff Miller, Parkways Authority Executive Director, said. "We cover from Ghent to Exit 9 in Princeton. We also have section two, that covers the middle part, and the north part that covers the end toward Charleston. So we have ample trucks and crews that are out and ready to go in full force."

Miller said his crews pre-salted areas that are quick to freeze. With the current forecast, he said extra plows, crews and courtesy patrolman are ready to go.