Safety tips for navigating winter roads

Mercer County, W.v. (WVVA) -- As winter precipitation falls, an increased risk for those on the road can be the result.

Corrine Geller, the Public Directions director for the Virginia state police, says there are many things to watch for when driving on slick and slushy roads.

"Any instant moves on ice is just going to exaggerate your vehicles reaction and cause you to lose control even at a fast pace sometimes. So you're going to have to slow your speeds, slowing your speed down gives you more time to react if you hit a slick spot and loose control," said Geller. "You want to make sure there's more distance between you and the vehicles traveling in front of you, always use your headlights, it not only helps your visibility but helps other drivers see you and, of course, don't drive distracted."

These guidelines can make a difference, but accidents happen. When they do, experts urge those in a sticky situation to calmly wait inside the vehicle until help arrives.

"And then make sure that you know where you're at," said Geller. "We're going to need your direction traveled, roadway, if there's a mile marker, an exit that's nearby, so that we can dispatch a trooper to you as quickly as possible."

Having an emergency kit that includes essentials like a phone charger, non-perishable food, hand warmers, water, clothing, and blankets to keep warm is another important step.

Sergeant Justin Faris of the Princeton Police Department says that reporting accidents on the road can help jump-start a rescue mission. "If you do see an accident or something like that, don't always think that somebody's called 911, because a lot of time we have people that pass by accidents and we've never been notified."

The most pressing point when it comes to road safety? Slowing down.

"You know managing your speed is really your safest bet to maneuvering yourself through a slick spot," said Geller. "And it doesn't matter what kind of vehicle you're driving, it doesn't matter if you're driving a small car, from an SUV to a pickup truck, the ice is going to always win, and it doesn't discriminate between vehicles."