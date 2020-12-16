School system first in Virginia with full gunshot detection

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A public school system in Virginia will become the first school division in the state to have a gunshot detection system in all of their buildings. An official with Martinsville City Public Schools said Monday that the school system received a $200,000 award to complete the project. The official said last year that the school system received about $100,000 in funds from the state and other sources for the detection system. But it wasn’t enough for the job. The Martinsville Bulletin reports the detection system can recognize the sound of a gunshot and the weapon that fired the shot.