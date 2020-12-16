The storm is not over yet: more wintry precip expected through sundown

Even colder air wrapping around this low pressure system in our area will will help some snow, ice, and re-develop into this evening, especially between the hours of 4PM-9PM this evening. DANGEROUS TRAVEL is expected, especially in areas where snow and ice start to come back down, and temps drop further to around or below freezing overnight. Several more inches of sleet and/or snow could fall this evening, especially along and west of I-77.

A WINTER STORM WARNING CONTINUES TONIGHT FOR POCAHONTAS, GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, WYTHE, BLAND, GILES, FAYETTE and RALEIGH COUNTIES. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES TONIGHT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY.

What is a slushy mess in some areas will become frozen overnight, so bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, and untreated roads will be very dangerous.

Once we get to 9-10 PM tonight, the heaviest precip should be over and gone. However, we will still see spotty & light lingering snow showers (across our higher western facing slopes this time) overnight and throughout the day on Thursday.

Though the day tomorrow will be dry for most, we will stay cold, with temps lingering around freezing in the upper 20s to mid 30s for most of the day.

A few more snow showers could pop up across the high terrain tomorrow night, but otherwise we'll be drying out into Friday, just staying chilly to end the work week.

Another frontal system could bring some rain and a few snow showers on occasion over the weekend, but we are not expecting anything this weekend on the same caliber we've seen today. Make sure to tune to WVVA News at 5,6,10, and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!