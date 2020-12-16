Tips on how to keep pets safe in cold weather

(WVVA)-Winter pet care is important. Veterinarians say a winter walk in the elements can pose a danger.

"If their paws come in contact with any of the sidewalk or asphalt or ice melting products, what those can potential do is cause skin irritation to the paw pad itself. If a pet was to ingest it because it's salty often times it can cause gastrointestinal upset, vomiting, diarrhea, things of that nature but if they ingest more than that we're worried about increase urination, increased thirst, and dehydration," Veterinarian, Dr. Alex Bay at Happy Tails said.

Bay says the biggest concern when it comes to your pets is hypothermia. The Happy Tails vet recommends you keep your pets warm with gear, wiping off their fur and paws with a towel when returning from the out door weather.

"You can certainly get little booties for them to wear. Not only does it prevent them from having skin irritation for ice-melting products it will also keep them warm and dry," Bay said.

Another reminder is that you should check your car for stray animals trying to keep warm.

"Cats do find a lot of shelter and warmth within a car engine or either on a tire. So if you're going out to start your vehicle and it's cold outside, bang on your hood to wake them up and spook them so that they get out because some of the injuries and emergencies we see this time a year is cats with severe burns," Bay explained.

According to Mercer County Animal Control it's a felony crime to leave animals in harmful weather conditions.

"If they show actually cruelty to where they do not have any shelter at all, we give them time to correct if they are cooperative or they can face animal cruelty charges, which is a felony charge," Mercer County Animal Control Officer, Kallie Conley said.

"Anytime that an animal outside whether it is extreme heat, or cold or just a general day they must have water, food, and at least a three sided shelter facilitated for them at all times," Conley said.

Conley says if you can't take care of your pet, or you find a stray, in any kind of weather, please take them to a nearby shelter.

For more on how to take care of you pets during winter conditions: CLICK HERE