Toledo controls OT, beats Marshall 96-87

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marreon Jackson scored 14 of Toledo’s 16 points in overtime and the Rockets handed Marshall its first loss this season, 96-87. Jackson finished with 23 points for Toledo, draining back-to-back 3-pointers early in the extra period and Toledo led the rest of the way. The Thundering Herd’s Taevion Kinsey made a dunk to even the score at 80 with a minute remaining in regulation, sending the game to overtime. Ryan Rollins added 16 points for Toledo, Setric Millner Jr. added 15 points. Kinsey had 20 points for the Thundering Herd.