UK: Air pollution listed as cause of 9-year-old’s death

LONDON (AP) — A British coroner has ruled that excessive air pollution from traffic fumes contributed to the death of a 9-year-old girl who died of a fatal asthma attack. The girl is believed to be the first person in the U.K. to have air pollution listed as the cause of death on their death certificate. Ella Kissi-Debrah, who lived meters from one of London’s busiest thoroughfares, died in February 2013 after making almost 30 hospital visits over the previous three years. Coroner Philip Barlow said Wednesday that Ella died of asthma, contributed to by exposure to levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter that exceeded World Health Organization guidelines.