US angling to secure more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they’re actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer because it was still unclear how well the shots would work. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and special adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui also told reporters Wednesday that Pfizer had been unable to commit to a firm delivery date. Azar called that “the core issue.” The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first to win U.S. approval, and in communities around the country some health care workers are receiving the first shots. There was no immediate comment from Pfizer.