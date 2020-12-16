Virginia Tech to opt out of bowl game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - After 27 consecutive years participating in a bowl game, the Hokies will not accept a bow bid in 2020.

The 27-straight bowl appearances is the longest active streak in the country.

In his press conference on Wednesday, Justin Fuente told reporters he spoke with nearly each player individually before coming to a decision.

"Our players have decided to not play and I will support them 100 percent," he said. "I think they've sacrificed enough. They've been at this for some time and given up freedoms and plenty of opportunities."

Virginia Tech joins other ACC schools Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Virginia in opting out of a bowl this season.