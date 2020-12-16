VMI goes up against Gardner-Webb

VMI (5-2) vs. Gardner-Webb (0-3)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI pays visit to Gardner-Webb in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Tuesday. VMI blew out Campbellsville-Harrodsburg by 34 at home, while Gardner-Webb is coming off of a 65-60 loss on the road to East Tennessee State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Jaheam Cornwall has averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Complementing Cornwall is Lance Terry, who is producing 11.3 points per game. The Keydets have been led by Greg Parham, who is averaging 15.6 points.GIFTED GREG: Parham has connected on 52.8 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: VMI is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 75 percent of its free throws. The Keydets are 0-2 when they shoot below 75 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams. The Keydets have averaged 15.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

