Washington QB uncertainty: Haskins practices, not Alex Smith

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Smith’s right calf injury has kept him out of practice for Washington. Dwayne Haskins took snaps with the first-time offense instead on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera says he would be OK with waiting until just before the team’s next game before deciding who to start at quarterback. Haskins began the season as Washington’s starting QB, but he was benched after four games and three consecutive losses. He initially was replaced by Kyle Allen, who then got injured, allowing Smith to take over and start for the first time in two years. Washington hosts Seattle on Sunday.