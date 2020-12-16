West Virginia’s environmental secretary to leave post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The head of West Virginia’s Department of Environmental Protection is leaving state government in January. Austin Caperton has served as cabinet secretary since January 2017. Gov. Jim Justice says his replacement will be appointed once he leaves his post. The agency is in charge of regulating everything from air and water quality to overseeing abandoned mine lands. Caperton says this year has made him “realize, more than ever, that our days are limited” and that he wants to pursue other interests. Justice Caperton oversaw the disbursement of over $100 million in grant funds for abandoned mines and a new water treatment facility project.