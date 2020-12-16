Winter storm blows through today; hazardous travel expected

WINTER STORM WARNINGS are active for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland and Wythe counties.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are active for Wyoming, McDowell and Tazewell counties.

Wintry weather will impact us all day today. Low pressure systems down to our south are bringing the moisture component while high pressure up to the north is pooling in cold air which is leading to this wintry mix.

Precipitation will first be spotted for our southern counties and continue to head north. Freezing rain, sleet and snow will play a role along with plain rain. Plain rain will be best spotted in Buchanan, McDowell and Wyoming counties with light mixing. Freezing rain/sleet and snow will best be seen for areas south of I-64. I-64 and up north will have the best chance for snow. Snow accumulation totals will be higher the more north you go. Some will see a plowable snow for today.

Precipitation is likely to stay with us even overnight, but a few breaks may be spotted in the afternoon. Don't let this fool you! More snow/ice accumulation will occur overnight. Hazardous travel conditions will be with us all day today and even tomorrow as temperatures will be around freezing. Ice accumulation can be a glaze upwards to a quarter of an inch (0.25). We could witness power outages as well.

It is advised not to be out on the roadways today. This event should wrap up by Friday (a few light snow showers are still possible, but most will be dry).