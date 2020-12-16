Winter Weather Advisory until THU 4:00 AM EST

Winter Weather Advisory until THU 4:00 AM ESTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to under
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Kanawha, Boone, McDowell and Wyoming Counties.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.
