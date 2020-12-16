Winter Weather Advisory until THU 4:00 AM EST

Skip to Content

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a trace to under
one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Kanawha, Boone, McDowell and Wyoming Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Additional information can be found at
https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and
Twitter pages.

