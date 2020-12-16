Wintry weather has caused over 200 crashes in Virginia

VIRGINIA (AP) - A multi-faceted winter storm has coated parts of Virginia with snow, sleet and freezing rain, taking down tree limbs, creating power outages and leading officials to warn motorists against travel.

Officials in Charlottesville say tree limbs came down in parts of the city.

Dominion Energy reports more than 8,100 customers were without power by mid-afternoon, many of them in the Shenandoah Valley.

Virginia State Police said that as of 3 p.m.

Wednesday, troopers had responded to approximately 200 crashes and 125 disabled vehicles.

A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 around 7:45 a.m. killed a North Carolina man, and state police said slick road conditions were a factor.