WVAW and PSC Announce Closure of Page-Kincaid PSD Water Treatment Plant

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WVVA) - Today, West Virginia American Water took the Page-Kincaid Water treatment plant out of service.

West Virginia American Water began the transition of the Page Kincaid Public Service District water system on September 22, 2020.

The PSD, which already had an established interconnection with the company’s New River water system at Laurel Creek, required a great deal of water main and asset replacement work to be done in order to begin the successful transition.

On October 19, the first customers in Page-Kincaid were transitioned to full water service from West Virginia American Water.

These 65 customers were part of the first phase as outlined by the company’s transition plan.

West Virginia American Water's different phases for the Page-Kincaid water system.

The established Laurel Creek interconnection and pressure reducing station made this first phase an easy, viable transition.

On December 15, the second phase of 160 Page-Kincaid customers, which are served by the Carter Branch pressure reducing station, transitioned to West Virginia American Water service.

Dirty water being flushed out of the Page-Kincaid water system.

This transition completed all line flushing in phases one and two, and all customers outlined in those areas now have full West Virginia American Water service flowing through their pipes.

Clean water pouring from a pipe.

Additional flushing and line cleaning will be conducted through the next several days, weather permitting, to remove remnants of Page-Kincaid PSD water.

A worker flushing a hydrant in Page-Kincaid.

Once this process is successfully completed, all Page-Kincaid customers will receive reliable water service from West Virginia American Water.

Additional flushing, booster station and water storage tank rehabilitation will continue into the New Year.

Customers throughout the service area may continue to experience intermittent water service outages and periods of low pressure as this work is conducted.

Additionally, there may be periods of cloudy or discolored water as service lines are flushed and cleared.

Water lines are still being cleared, so it will not be uncommon to see discolored water every once in awhile.

Customers will be notified once all work is completed, ensuring that all water flowing into Page-Kincaid homes and businesses is supplied by West Virginia American Water and flowing through flushed and cleaned facilities.

“Transitioning the Page-Kincaid PSD water system over to West Virginia American Water has been a tremendous, timely effort by our team,” said Robert Burton, West Virginia American Water President.

“Supplying clean, reliable water service to the residents of Page-Kincaid would not be possible without the cooperation of the Public Service District employees and the Public Service Commission’s leadership to find a viable solution for the area. We thank all involved for contributing to the success of this transition.”

“I am so pleased to see this long awaited project come to fruition,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane.

“The residents of Page-Kincaid have suffered long enough. Today they can celebrate by turning on their faucets and enjoying a clean drink of water. My fellow Commissioners and I applaud the hard work of West Virginia American Water, the staff of the Public Service Commission and the support of the Fayette County Commission, who have worked tirelessly to finally see this happen."