Accident involving crane kills worker at Virginia paper mill

FRANKLIN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say that a worker has died in an accident involving a crane at a paper mill in the southeastern Virginia city of Franklin. WAVY-TV reports that the incident occurred at International Paper on Wednesday. Tom Ryan, a spokesman for International Paper, said the incident happened around 9 p.m. The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said the crane operated died from unspecified injuries. Ryan said the name of the worker was not going to be released on Wednesday night. But he said that the company “is incredibly saddened by this news.”