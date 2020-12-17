African Americans more hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine

(WVVA)- As the first covid-19 vaccinations are being administered across the country this week, black Americans remain among the groups that have the least confidence in the vaccine.

Concerns about vaccines have left some people of color entirely unwilling to take the shot, especially African American men.

"African Americans typically, especially men don't have a regular "PCP" (primary care physician), where they do to get a regular check up on a yearly basis. We're going to have to focus on health, especially African Americans health, and men's health," Robert Barnette- President, NAACP Virginia Chapter said.

The lack of trust in the black community is rooted in history.

That includes the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, a secret experiment conducted by the U.S. Government for a 40 year period from 1932 to 1972. Hundreds of black men in Alabama were forced to deal with untreated Syphilis. They were denied care and treatment and were never told about a cure that became available.

"It's unfortunate that sort of thing happened. It's also unfortunate that people today in 2020 might reach all the way back to 1932, and try to find a reason why not to take good care of themselves now and receive the vaccine. To me that is not an excuse to reject the vaccine. Fortunately things like the Tuskegee Study won't happened again, as so we like to think, but we should never now in 2020 look back on a past of medical maltreatment, and assume that we are going to be subject to that same treatment now," Pastor James Palmer of Mt. Zion Baptist Church said.

"What I've found is the reason they don't get it, is because they don't trust the health system. You might have to pay, and they don't want to be put in that situation. A lot of folks don't have insurance, and that's the reason they don't want to get it or don't get it," Barnette said.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine is free. However vaccination providers will be able to charge an administration fee for giving the shot to someone.

Both Barnette, and Palmer plan to be vaccinated against Coronavirus.

"Medical science does a wonderful job with it. If you can receive a vaccine that will eliminate or at least virtually eliminate any risk of catching COVID-19, and if the vaccine is free, and it is, and it's easy to administrator, and it is, and provide you the assurance that you will not contract COVID-19, and therefore not spread it to me you ought to receive the vaccine, it's just that simple, Palmer said.

Black communities along with Latinos and Native Americans are among the groups most affected by COVID-19. Both these leaders say it will take more education for everyone to understand that the vaccine is there to help you, not harm you.

"We have a health committee, we're putting on webinars," Barnette said.

"While we're in a time now where false information is so prevalent and people base their decisions upon a lot of false information, we need to combat that with true information," Palmer said.