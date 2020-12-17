AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Finneas finds his lane in music

NEW YORK (AP) — At the 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish won five honors — making her the night’s second big winner, only to be behind her brother-producer-songwriter-engineer, Finneas. He won six awards and became of one of the youngest acts to be named producer of the year at 22. It kicked off a productive year for Finneas: In 2020 he dropped the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, earned three nominations for the 2021 Grammys and began lending his talents to folks who don’t share his last name, including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Halsey. That made Finneas one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year.