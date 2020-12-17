Browns’ Landry calls Ravens CB Peters ‘coward’ for spitting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night’s game. A video taken from the national TV broadcast at the end of the first quarter appears to show Peters spitting in Landry’s direction. Landry has his back turned and is walking away toward Cleveland’s huddle when Peters spits. Landry said the action was uncalled for and said Peters wouldn’t do that to his face. The Ravens beat the Browns 47-42 to keep their playoff hopes alive.