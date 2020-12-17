Business owners donate $5k to honor Charleston officer’s love for animals

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot in the line of duty and died from her injuries on Dec. 3.

Now, two West Virginia business owners have donated $5,000 to honor Officer Johnson's love for animals. Meredith and Leslie Thomas of Best Electric LLC made the donation to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association (KCHA).

Starting Friday at noon, you or someone you know can adopt a new pet, and the fees will be covered.

“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt. “We appreciate this donation from Best Electric, LLC and encourage folks to adopt new furry friends this weekend.”

The adoption event will take place at the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association located at 1248 Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

For more information, contact Cpl. Eddie Whitehead at 304-389-2016 or eddie.whitehead@charlestonwvpolice.org.

The adoption special runs from Friday Dec. 18 through Sunday Dec. 20.