Chinese capsule returns to Earth carrying moon rocks

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese space capsule has returned to Earth with the first fresh rock samples from the moon in more than 40 years. The China National Space Administration says the capsule of the Chang’e 5 probe landed in the Inner Mongolia region just before 2 a.m. Thursday. It earlier separated from its orbiter module and performed a bounce off Earth’s atmosphere to reduce its speed before passing through and floating down on parachutes. It’s the latest breakthrough for China’s increasingly ambitious space program that also that includes a robotic mission to Mars and plans for a permanent orbiting space station. Chinese leader Xi Jinping called it a major achievement that marked a great step forward for China’s space industry.