Continuing with chances for light snow throughout today and tonight

Today's high temperatures won't warm up too much. Most will see highs this afternoon in the low-mid 30s. Winds will calm down during the day.

A 30% chance for upslope snow showers is with us today. So not everyone will see snow. Most on the eastern slopes will hold onto clouds, while our western slopes may see light snow/freezing rain/rain and clouds. Most of the area will remain dry.

Overnight most will be dry, but we could still see a few flakes flying around. Temperatures will drop into the 20s overnight, so bring those pets indoors!

Friday's conditions are dry with decreasing clouds. Mostly sunny skies will be here by the evening, but then more clouds will build in for Friday night. Temperatures tomorrow will only be in the lower-middle 30s too. Slick spots are still possible.

Another shot for rain/snow is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday. For now models have low totals of less than an inch. So nothing impressive.