Cypriot lawmakers reject state budget for 1st time ever

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ lawmakers have voted down the coming year’s state budget for the first time since the country’s founding in 1960, amid a squabble over a probe into the country’s defunct “golden passport” program. Following Thursday’s 29-24 vote, the government is now expected to introduce stop-gap legislation for emergency funds to keep the country afloat until a rejigged budget is again put to a vote in roughly a month’s time. The development comes as the island nation of about 900,000 people is dealing with a surge of coronavirus infections that are putting additional pressure on its health care system.