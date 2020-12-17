DC, Maryland, Virginia seek more funding for WMATA

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The governors of Maryland and Virginia joined the mayor of the District of Columbia in appealing to the incoming Biden administration to provide increased federal support for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. A news release from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s office on Thursday said he, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser met virtually on Wednesday to discuss a variety of regional issues, including the response to COVID-19. The joint statement asked the president-elect to renew the federal government’s commitment to the system’s future and consider joining the three jurisdictions as a partner.