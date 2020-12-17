Ex-WV justice Allen Loughry released from federal prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice who was at the center of a 2018 impeachment scandal has been released from federal prison.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website, Loughry was released on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2019 after being found guilty on charges including mail and wire fraud connected to his personal use of state cars and fuel cards.

A judge ordered him to serve three years probation after release.

Loughry agreed to surrender his law license and not seek public office again.

Loughry and three other justices were impeached in 2018, but the process was halted.