Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. receives ‘surplus’ of gift donations

(WVVA) - In Fayette County, the Sheriff's Dept. is delivering gifts to those in need, and it's all thanks to the generosity of local citizens.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said it's all part of the 'Giving Tree Project.' He says 14 people will be receiving presents, and this year, they also received a surplus of presents.

The extra gifts will go to assisted living homes in Fayette County and surrounding areas.

"We would like to thank everyone who provided support for The Giving Tree project this year. You have helped put a smile on many faces including mine. Thank you and Merry Christmas!," said Sheriff Fridley.