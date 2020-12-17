Forceful lyrics on domestic violence strike chord in China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese singer Tan Weiwei chants each word methodically in a two-line string of vulgarities and insults. The 16 words in her new song share something in common: The character for woman, “nu,” is part of the Chinese character for each word. Tan’s forceful and shocking use of these words — often used to disparage women — is meant to draw attention to the issue of domestic violence. It has struck a chord in China, where despite growing public awareness and anger, victims have a hard time getting justice.