Former Bluefield Blue Jay finding success in college football

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WVVA) - The people of the Two Virginias know DJ Daniels as an outfielder for the Bluefield Blue Jays.

"Getting drafted out of high school at 18 years old -- graduation was on a Saturday. I flew out to Florida on that Monday," he recalled. "I've got one day and then I'm like an adult immediately."

Despite receiving no offers to play college baseball, the Toronto Blue Jays drafted the Wilson, North Carolina native in the 6th Round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Daniels spent his first two seasons down in Florida in the Gulf Coast League before making his way to Bowen Field.

"Bluefield is a unique place -- [with] the mountain background," he said. "Just learning a lot, meeting new people obviously getting better at baseball."

Daniels improved his batting average every season he played in the minors. In 2019, he hit .210 with 21 RBIs and 7 home runs.

However, in May 2020, the organization released him. But, Daniels wasn't out of options just yet.

"The same day I'm released, I'm on the phone with all types of coaches and schools," he said. "I knew I wanted to stay in Florida."

Stay in Florida -- and play football.

"I've always had a love for football," he said. "Even when I was playing baseball -- I'd be in a slump and I'd be like 'man I'm gonna go play football, forget the slump.'"

Daniels played quarterback at Fike High School, earning four Division I scholarships. He originally committed to play for James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

In his second go-around on the gridiron, some schools approached him about playing quarterback. But in the end, Tallahassee caught his attention.

"I knew a couple of people that worked here and so I just reached out to them and they got me in contact with some of the coaches -- that's really how it happened," he explained. "Just that fast. They said c'mon and I was on the way."

He told Florida State head coach Mike Norvell that he would be open to playing any position. So, he's been taking reps at tight end since early this season.

It's a change of pace from roaming the outfield.

"Oh, it's so much different," Daniels said. "Just like the physicality of the sport -- the football burst. Just so much more speed and physical in football than baseball."

The transition to FSU has not only set him up for a future on the field, but off the field as well.

"I either want to work for a professional baseball organization or a professional football organization -- be on the business side of things."

Daniels is currently pursuing a degree in sports management.