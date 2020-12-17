Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro dead at 28

Lorenzo Taliaferro, who ran for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns during three injury-riddled seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, has died. He was 28. Taliaferro passed away Wednesday afternoon in Williamsburg, Virginia, according to York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death was not immediately made public. Drafted by Baltimore out of Coastal Carolina in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, Taliaferro ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games as a rookie before an injury ended his season. He played in three games apiece in 2015 and 2016 before again finishing on injured reserve each season.